Apple TV+ debuts trailer for thriller series ‘Suspicion,’ starring Uma Thurman

Apple TV+ today unveils the trailer for the highly anticipated thriller series “Suspicion,” which is set to premiere globally on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The eight-episode drama starring Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman (“Kill Bill,” “Pulp Fiction”), will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

In addition to Thurman, the ensemble cast for “Suspicion” includes Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

With BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”) serving as showrunner and executive producer, “Suspicion” is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag,” and is produced out of the UK by Keshet Productions, Keshet International’s UK production arm. Alongside Williams, executive producers include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (“The Americans”), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. The series is produced by Darin McLeod (“Watchmen”).

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 192 wins and 788 award nominations and counting.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

