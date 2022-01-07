Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 could be its last

“Ted Lasso,” the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy series might be gearing up to bow out on a high. That’s right, season 3 could be the last for “Ted Lasso.”

Tom Power for TechRadar:

Sadly, it seems that Ted Lasso season 3 will be the final entry in the series. Well, potentially the last part of the mainline TV show’s three-season arc anyway…

And who could blame the cast and crew if they did. Ted Lasso has been a roaring success for everyone involved and, given how brilliant it is, it might be best for the TV series to end after season 3 so it doesn’t outstay its welcome.

So what do we know about the third season of Ted Lasso so far? Well, according to a couple of its main cast members, season 3 is slated to start filming very soon… Speaking to Deadline, however, co-creator Bill Lawrence revealed that he’d like Ted Lasso season 3 to stick to the show’s annual summer release. Providing that there are no issues with filming or post-production, season 3 could debut in late summer 2022…

Lawrence has also confirmed that James Lance’s Trent Crimm and Sarah Niles’ sports psychologist Sharon will feature in season 3. Speaking to Deadline, Lawrence teased: “I can tell you both of them have significant roles next year.”

According to sports publication The Athletic, Apple has agreed a £500,000 (around $682,000) deal with English top flight executives to use of kits, club badges and even the Premier League trophy in season 3.