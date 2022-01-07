What’s in store for Apple’s next-gen iPad Air

A processor upgrade to Apple’s A15 or even A16, 5G capability, and improved front-facing camera, Center Stage support, video recording improvements, a better rear camera flash, and more are expected to make their appearance in Apple’s next-gen iPad Air.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Should we expect the display type to change? Apple currently uses TFT-LCD for the display technology in the iPad Air and every other iPad (except the 12.9-inch iPad that uses mini-LED).

Reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted in March 2021 that the iPad Air 5 would switch to an OLED display like every new iPhone sold today. However, Kuo unfortunately updated that report in October 2021 to say that Apple has chosen to drop OLED plans and stick with TFT-LCD for the iPad Air 5.

What to expect… Here’s a list:

• Replace A14 processor with A15 or (if released after iPhone 14) A16

• Increase cellular performance from LTE to 5G capable

• Enhance the front-facing camera from 7MP to 12MP

• Introduce Center Stage support for subject tracking with automatic panning and zooming during video calls

• Upgrade the rear camera flash to Quad-LED True Tone flash

• Other upgrades due include support for 1080p video recording in 25 fps and 30 fps versus just 60 fps, extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps, and possibly new color options.