Apple Fitness+ intros Collections, Time to Run, and more starting January 10th

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is introducing Collections and Time to Run on January 10th. Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach a goal, and Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, featuring popular running routes in some of the most notable cities.

“At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals. With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, in a statement. “We can’t wait for people to get motivated to reach their goals with Collections, and inspired by Time to Run’s exploration of iconic cities with rich running history.”

The same day, Fitness+ will also introduce the third season of Time to Walk featuring guests such as Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, and Hasan Minhaj, as well as new Artist Spotlight workouts featuring music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

“For me, a great playlist can make or break a workout,” said Shakira in a statement. “Music has that power to energize you and make it more fun, so I hope these playlists can be inspiring for the Apple Fitness+ users who choose them too!”

Collections

Fitness+ will introduce Collections, a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach their goals. Drawing from almost 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations available in Fitness+, Collections will provide users with an entirely new way to get motivated as they begin their next workout or meditation. Collections will include a suggested plan to help users make intentional training choices over the next several days or weeks.

The following six Collections will be available at launch:

• 30-Day Core Challenge

• Improve Your Posture with Pilates

• Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

• Run Your First 5K

• Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

• Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Time to Run

Running is one of the most popular activities that can be done anytime, anywhere, with benefits like improved cardio fitness, a better mood, and stress relief. Time to Run on Fitness+ is a new audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, with each episode focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations.

Each episode is composed of inspiring coaching tips led by one of the Fitness+ trainers users know and love, including Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, and Scott Carvin, as well as one new running trainer, Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Wharton-Malcolm, who is renowned for championing inclusivity in the running community, ran his first marathon in 2007, and now he embarks on running adventures all over the world. His lively coaching makes even the hardest run feel playful.

Time to Run episodes also feature motivational and energizing music, with playlists curated by the Fitness+ trainers. The playlists are designed to match each run’s intensity, location, and coaching, capturing the spirit of the city where the run takes place. For example, the playlist for Miami Beach features Latin music inspired by the vibrant sights and sounds of the city. Users can also save the playlists to listen to anytime. During Time to Run, users will also receive photos taken by the Fitness+ trainer of notable sights along their route. Photos will be available in the workout summary afterward, and users can save them to their photo library or share with others.

Time to Run will launch with three episodes: London, coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, coached by Emily Fayette; and Miami Beach, coached by Sam Sanchez. One new episode of Time to Run will be released each week on Mondays. Runners of all levels can enjoy Time to Run and stay motivated on their route from start to finish.

Time to Run joins a growing portfolio of Fitness+ audio experiences, including Time to Walk and Meditation, that can easily be done anytime, anywhere — all users need is an Apple Watch and AirPods, or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones. Time to Run can be experienced outside or inside on a treadmill, and episodes will be available in the Workout app on Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription. For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Run becomes Time to Run or Push, and once selected, it gives users the choice to start a run or an Outdoor Push Running Pace workout.

Time to Walk

Starting January 10, Fitness+ will introduce the third season of Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage people to get active by walking more often. Time to Walk features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers. Time to Walk has featured 41 guests to date, including Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Jane Fonda, Randall Park, Camila Cabello, Naomi Campbell, Ruby Bridges, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bebe Rexha, and many others. Most recently, His Royal Highness Prince William closed out the second season talking about the importance of keeping mentally fit.

As the series begins its third season, new guests will be added each week. Starting January 10, users can walk with actor, writer, and producer Rebel Wilson. In her episode, she recalls an acting lesson that became a great life lesson, and how an unexpected connection provided comfort after she lost a loved one.

Some of the additional Time to Walk guests in Season 3 will include:

• Bernice A. King, advocate, minister, and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

• Hasan Minhaj, the comedian, writer, and producer known for his work on “The Daily Show” and his award-winning series “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”

• Chris Meloni, the actor best known for his television role on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

• Ayọ Tometi, the human rights advocate, strategist, and writer known for her role as a co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

• Chelsea Handler, known for her standup comedy, former host of “The Chelsea Handler Show,” and the author of six best-selling books.

• Sugar Ray Leonard, former professional boxer, Olympic gold medalist, and Hall of Famer.

Artist Spotlight

Additionally, Fitness+ will add to the popular Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring music by each of these artists will appear in the service across different modalities. Workout types include Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga, across music genres such as Chill Vibes, Everything Rock, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and Upbeat Anthems.

Inspired by these Fitness+ workouts, Apple Music and Apple One subscribers can enjoy the Fitness+ Spotlight series, which includes a unique playlist for each individual Artist Spotlight musician, featuring motivating, high-energy tracks from their entire catalogs, as well as collaborations and remixes for motivation outside of their Fitness+ workouts.

Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service powered by Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, wherever they are in their journey, and to help users live a healthier day. Subscribers have access to the largest library of workout content in 4K Ultra High Definition with studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ also has workout programs with custom content designed to help users through a season of life or prepare for important moments, an Artist Spotlight series with entire playlists by world-renowned music artists, and Collections, which include curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals. Fitness+ helps users train their body and mind with a one-of-a-kind personalized and engaging experience that can be done anytime, anywhere, intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch right on the screen, and motivates users from start to finish with music from today’s top artists. With Fitness+, users can also get moving with inspiring audio experiences including Time to Walk, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, and Time to Run, designed to help users become more consistent and better runners. Apple Fitness+ is available to customers in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It’s available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Pricing and Availability

• Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.

• Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared among six family members.

• Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users. $9.99 per month after free trial. No commitment. Plan automatically renews after trial until cancelled.

• Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the same household to enjoy the service.

• Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

• To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.1, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.1; iPad with iPadOS 15.1; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.1.