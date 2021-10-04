Blockbuster Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ signs £500,000 Premier League licensing deal

The Premier League has secured a lucrative licensing deal, worth upwards of £500,000, with the hit comedy Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

In September, The Television Critics Association (TCA) today announced that Apple’s acclaimed, award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso received top honors at the 37th Annual Television Critics Association Awards, making it the first freshman comedy series in history to land Outstanding achievement in Comedy, plus both major program awards for Program of the Year and Outstanding New Program awarded by TCA members.

Matt Slater for The Athletic:

The agreement… allows the award-winning show’s producers to use archive footage, the Premier League’s logos, club kits and even the league trophy. Ted Lasso is Apple TV+’s top-rated show in all of its main international markets. At last month’s Emmy Awards, it was named outstanding comedy series, with Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso, and co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein earning acting awards. Sudeikis has also won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild gong.

MacDailyNews Take: We love how Ted Lasso uses real team names, stadiums, and locations for authenticity!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!