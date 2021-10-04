Inspiration4’s Jared Isaacman shares views from space using an iPhone

While the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew was in space, they took the opportunity to snap some very cool photos and videos. While they had a professional camera with them, they have just as many, if not more, space photos and videos taken with Apple iPhone units.

Inspiration4 was a human spaceflight mission in 2021, operated by SpaceX on behalf of Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. The mission launched the Crew Dragon Resilience on September 16, 2021 at 00:02:56 UTC from the Florida Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A atop a Falcon 9 launch vehicle which placed a Dragon capsule into low Earth orbit, and ended successfully on September 18, 2021 at 23:06:49 UTC, when the Resilience splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean.

Jared Locke for Space Explored:

We previously discussed the use of Apple products and the medical research on the Inspiration4 mission, ranging from ECG activity monitoring with Apple Watch Series 6’s to conducting ultrasounds using iPhone 12 Pros and a Butterfly IQ+. Apple products served as important and versatile tools at the center of this research, but the iPhones also served as a method to take some stunning pictures. The Inspiration4 mission launched on September 15th to an altitude of 574 kilometers (357.3 miles). That’s higher than the International Space Station! This allowed the crew of Inspiration4 to see the world as very few have before.

Cool video from 🐉 cupola w/ xenomorph. In hindsight, it wasn’t worth the trouble of repacking the alien and probably took away from the video… but the view is pretty incredible and my kids will like the 👽

Shot from: iPhone. pic.twitter.com/OB0KTIlv0y — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 24, 2021

A video over Brazil from first day on orbit. Shot w/iPhone but hopefully we can get some of ⁦@inspiration4x⁩ Nikon shots out soon. Such a privilege to see our 🌎 from this perspective. We need to take far better care of our home planet and also reaching for the stars. pic.twitter.com/mAQw6eK8Ui — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 25, 2021

Amazing that an iPhone can take a shot like this. I really love the nosecone in the picture. pic.twitter.com/sz1UVx3pUE — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) October 3, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone is everywhere, including in space!