Ming-Chi Kuo moves his Apple AR/VR headset launch date from Q2 to Q4 2022

Apple uber-analyst Ming Chi Kuo has moved his target launch date for Apple’s long-awaited VR and AR headset from Q2 to Q4 2022.

Samantha Wiley for iLounge:

Users could get their Apple headset in 2022, with Kuo saying that the launch date has been moved from Q2 to Q4 due to delays in mass production. Apple might be highlighting the new Apple device during its WWDC event in June to have developers make apps for it. The Apple headset device is rumored to work in both AR and VR mode, with applications on communication, media and gaming… The headset is rumored to have 4K micro LEDs on both eyes, eye tracking, object tracking, hand gesture controls, WiFi 6 connectivity, 15 optical modules and a lightweight design.

MacDailyNews Take: In February, The Information reported that the Apple headset would display video of the real world to people wearing it with a price point around $3,000 — making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses for arrive as soon as 2025.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!