Apple supplier Foxconn’s India factory shut this week after food poisoning protests

Apple supplier Foxconn’s factory near Chennai in southern India will remain shut this week following protests sparked by a food poisoning incident, Reuters reports citing “three government sources.”

Sudarshan Varadhan and Rupam Jain for Reuters:

The factory looked deserted on Tuesday, with a few cars including a police vehicle parked outside. No workers were seen at the site, which was manned by two guards and a few other security officials.

Police in India on Monday released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway after the food poisoning incident last week at the plant that led to 150 employees being admitted to hospital.

The plant makes iPhone 12 models. Local media reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Apple has started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently…

“The impact on Apple is expected to be low as it is a lean period … until at least February,” said Navkendar Singh, India research director at market research firm IDC. “In (the first half of 2022) we expect sales to pick up from new product launches and much needed easing of supply chain issues.”