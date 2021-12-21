DuckDuckGo is building a privacy-focused Mac desktop browser

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine company will be expanding of offer a new desktop browser for the Mac that will be similar to the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser app for iPhone and iPad.

DuckDuckGo:

Like we’ve done on mobile, DuckDuckGo for desktop will redefine user expectations of everyday online privacy. No complicated settings, no misleading warnings, no “levels” of privacy protection – just robust privacy protection that works by default, across search, browsing, email, and more. It’s not a “privacy browser”; it’s an everyday browsing app that respects your privacy because there’s never a bad time to stop companies from spying on your search and browsing history. Instead of forking Chromium or anything else, we’re building our desktop app around the OS-provided rendering engines (like on mobile), allowing us to strip away a lot of the unnecessary cruft and clutter that’s accumulated over the years in major browsers. With our clean and simple interface combined with the beloved Fire Button from our mobile app, DuckDuckGo for desktop will be ready to become your new everyday browsing app. Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too!

MacDailyNews Note: Currently on the Mac, DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials (free) offers best-in-class privacy essentials and makes browsing in Safari even faster.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!