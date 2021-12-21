Apple reportedly still has one more Intel-based Mac left in its pipeline: the next iteration of the desktop Mac Pro that’s yet to be released.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

With the Mac Pro, Apple is not expected to entirely transition its most powerful Mac to Apple silicon yet, as we’re expecting at least one new ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌ to feature an Intel chip. Apple is working on two new Mac Pro machines, one featuring an entire redesign, and another that will feature the current design with updated internals. For its Intel-based ‌Mac Pro‌, we’re expecting the desktop to feature Intel’s Xeon Scalable processor, which Intel says has “advanced performance, security, efficiency, and built-in AI acceleration to handle IoT workloads and more powerful AI.” Apple silicon chips run on an entirely different architecture than Intel-based Macs. On Apple silicon Macs, Apple uses Rosetta 2 to automatically and seamlessly translate apps built for Intel computers to run on Apple silicon. While Rosetta 2 works for the majority of customers, Apple may be wanting to hold out a little longer to ensure the translation technology is more mature before allowing its most high-end professional and demanding customers to use it… As for the redesigned ‌Mac Pro‌, expected sometime next year, it may feature up to 32 high-performance cores and up to 128 graphics cores. Some reports have suggested the new Mac Pro could be equipped with two or four dies of the M1 Max chip for ultra-high performance.

MacDailyNews Take: In contrast to the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro, never will you have spent so much on a Mac with so little excitement than when you have to purchase the last Mac with Intel inside, even if it is a Mac Pro.

Everyone handing over that purchase order will do so with a sigh of resignation. Apple should codename the thing “Bite the Bullet.”

The good news is that each one will be able to heat virtually any size office all by itself!

