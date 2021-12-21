Moody’s upgrades Apple to top ‘AAA’ credit rating on growth promise

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded Apple’s long-term credit rating to ‘AAA’ with a stable outlook, citing the company’s “exceptional liquidity” and robust earnings.
“Apple’s very strong business profile reflects its substantial operating scale, a large installed base of products and users of its services, strong customer loyalty, and premium brand positioning,” Moody’s analyst Raj Joshi said in a note.
Apple’s fiscal 2021 earnings surged about 65%, while revenue rose 33% on strong demand for its products and services during the pandemic.
Its stock has surged nearly 30% this year, bringing the iPhone maker within spitting distance of becoming the world’s first company to cross $3 trillion in market value.
Joshi added that he expects Apple’s earnings to grow over the next two to three years.
MacDailyNews Take: Way to finally get your act together, Moody’s!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
1 Comment
I Guess credit rating has nothing to do with how much cash you have… $180 billion just doesn’t cut it with some on Wall Street.