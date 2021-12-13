Apple releases tvOS 15.2 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

More than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.1, an update that introduced SharePlay support, Apple on Monday released tvOS 15.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system released in September 2021.

tvOS 15.2 introduces a new Memories experience for Photos, includes a new Store tab in the Apple TV app, brings support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier designed to access music using Siri, supports additional Siri languages, and adds beautiful new screen savers. This update also includes performance and stability improvements, including:

Photos Memories

• A new way to view your Memories on the big screen with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages.

• Apple Music subscribers will hear songs that combine expert recommendations with your music tastes, and what’s in your photos and videos.

Apple TV app*

• The Store tab is a new all-in-one destination to browse, buy, and rent the world’s best movies and TV shows.

Apple Music Voice Plan

• The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri.

Siri**

• Now includes language support for Dutch and French in Belgium, Russian in Russia, and French, German, and Italian in Switzerland.

• Let Siri help you find shows, music, and more. To enable Siri, go to Settings > General > Siri. Then press the Siri button on your remote to see some examples of what you can ask.

Screen savers

• Enjoy stunning views of Iceland and Scotland.

• Location details can be found by pressing the clickpad or tapping the Touch surface on your Siri Remote. To see the next location, swipe on the clickpad or Touch surface.

New Aerials can be downloaded more often. Go to Settings > General > Screen Saver to choose your settings.

*The Apple TV app and features of the Apple TV app aren’t available in all countries and regions. See what’s available in your country or region.

**Siri availability and functionality vary by country or region.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s working just fine on all of our Apple TV units!

