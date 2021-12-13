Apple releases HomePod Software 15.2

Apple on Monday released a new 15.2 software update for the HomePod and the HomePod mini which adds support for the $4.99 per month Apple Music Voice Plan, a Siri-based option for listening to ‌Apple Music‌ on ‌HomePod‌ and other devices.

HomePod Software 15.2 adds some new languages to the ‌HomePod / HomePod mini‌ alongside the ‌Apple Music‌ Voice Plan, including:

• Dutch (Belgium)

• Dutch (Netherlands)

• French (Belgium)

• French (Switzerland)

• German (Switzerland)

• Italian (Switzerland)

• Russian

MacDailyNews Note: By default, HomePod and HomePod mini automatically install new software updates, but you can manually check for updates in the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.

Make sure that your device is updated to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS. Open the Home app. Select Home , then Home Settings > Software Update. Select HomePod to turn automatic updates on or off. If there’s a new update, select Update. Software Update will also tell you if your HomePod is already up to date, and show you the installed HomePod software.

A white spinning light appears on the top of HomePod while it’s updating. The update might take some time. Make sure that your HomePod stays plugged in while it’s updating.

