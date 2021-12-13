Apple releases watchOS 8.3

Apple on Monday released watchOS 8.3 which includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes for youre Apple Watch, including:

● Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

● Support for App Privacy Report to record data and sensor access

● Fixes an issue where notifications may interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https:// support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Snappy, snappy, snappy – especially on newer Apple Watch models!

