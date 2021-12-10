Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.89, or 2.80%, to $179.45, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $179.63.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 111,323,274 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 84,530,382 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.99.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.944 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.944T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.572T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.968T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.747T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.021T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $917.285B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $645.748B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $617.662B

• Walmart (WMT) – $391.228B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $311.387B

• Disney (DIS) – $277.6295B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $270.936B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $249.893B

• Intel (INTC) – $205.750B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $167.314B

• Sony (SONY) – $152.955B

• IBM (IBM) – $111.233B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.614B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.705B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.000B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.998B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $36.422B

• Nokia (NOK) – $34.490B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.117B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.011B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.862B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $75.076M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.430M

MacDailyNews Take: And, yet, Apple remains markedly undervalued!

As Apple approaches a market value of $3 trillion, we remind:

Apple deserves to be worth considerably more than $2 trillion. The company remains significantly undervalued. — MacDailyNews, August 10, 2020

Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018

