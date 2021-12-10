Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.89, or 2.80%, to $179.45, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $179.63.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 111,323,274 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 84,530,382 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.99.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.944 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.944T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.572T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.968T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.747T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.021T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $917.285B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $645.748B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $617.662B
• Walmart (WMT) – $391.228B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $311.387B
• Disney (DIS) – $277.6295B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $270.936B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $249.893B
• Intel (INTC) – $205.750B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $167.314B
• Sony (SONY) – $152.955B
• IBM (IBM) – $111.233B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.614B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.705B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.000B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.998B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $36.422B
• Nokia (NOK) – $34.490B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.117B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.011B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.862B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $75.076M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.430M
MacDailyNews Take: And, yet, Apple remains markedly undervalued!
As Apple approaches a market value of $3 trillion, we remind:
Apple deserves to be worth considerably more than $2 trillion. The company remains significantly undervalued. — MacDailyNews, August 10, 2020
Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018
What’s freakishly weird is how Apple likely generates more revenue in a month than Tesla did in a whole year and yet Tesla is already worth slightly more than one-third of what Apple is worth. I never quite understand the valuations of companies. It must have to do with the growth factor.
It has more to do with the whims of the gamblers in the Wall Street Casino…