Apple TV+ orders live action kids series ‘Surfside Girls’

Today Apple TV+ announced a series order for “Surfside Girls,” a new 10-episode live action kids and family series from WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan (“An American Girl Story: Ivy & Julie 1976,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender”), and based on the best-selling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell.

“Surfside Girls” is an adventure series starring Miya Cech (“Rim of the World,” “The Astronauts”) and YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Jade and Sam, two best friends who jump in to save their town. Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head-first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside… and maybe they’ll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, “Surfside Girls” will be written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (“Switched at Birth,” “Dawson’s Creek”) serves as executive producer. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (“The Shannara Chronicles,” “What’s Up Warthogs!”) serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Legacies”) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (“Locke & Key,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn,” “October Faction”) will also serve as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom will serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

“Surfside Girls” joins the expanding and award-winning lineup of Apple Original films and series for kids and families, including the soon-to-premiere new Peanuts holiday special “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne”; recently premiered “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers; and many more.

