Lawsuit accuses Apple of hiding Apple Watch screen safety hazard

Apple has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that Apple Watches from the original through Series 6 have a defect that make their screens prone to breaking or detaching, in some cases injuring wearers.

Brendan Pierson for Reuters:

The lawsuit, filed by five individuals in San Francisco federal court on Thursday, claims that the lithium batteries in the popular wearable fitness trackers are prone to swelling, leading to the screen failures. The complaint includes a picture of a deep laceration on the arm of one plaintiff, allegedly suffered when his screen broke. The plaintiffs claim that the defect has been present in various versions of the Apple Watch and that it knew of the risk but concealed it from consumers. Apple was hit with a lawsuit making similar allegations of screen defects in the same court, represented by different counsel, in 2018, although it did not directly link the screen defects to swelling batteries. A federal judge in 2019 dismissed that case, finding that the plaintiff failed to identify a specific defect.

MacDailyNews Note: On a related note, Apple in 2019 instituted a “Screen Replacement Program for Aluminum Models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3” after the company determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen. More info via Apple here.

