Apple releases new MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Battery Pack firmware

Apple on Thursday released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that’s compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models with internal magnets.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new firmware is version 10M229, up from 9M5069. Note that in the Settings app, you’ll see a version number rather than the firmware number. The new version is 247.0.0.0, and the old one was 174.0.0.0.

Because firmware updates are done quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes, so we do not know what new features or bug fixes might be included in the software.

There is also no clear method for updating a ‌MagSafe‌ charger’s firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate.