Apple Fitness+ will feature Prince William on ‘Time to Walk’ starting December 6th

His Royal Highness Prince William will be the next Time to Walk guest on Apple Fitness+, closing the second season of the series with a special holiday episode that will be released on December 6th.

Time to Walk is an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities. In his Time to Walk episode, Prince William talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit. He also reflects on a lighthearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health.

Time to Walk invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside some of the world’s most influential and interesting people as they share stories, photos, and music. Each episode, ranging from 25 to 40 minutes, is recorded while the guest walks outside or in locations that are meaningful to them, and includes their reflections on lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and thought-provoking topics. Prince William will close the second season of Time to Walk. Throughout the two seasons, featured guests have included Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Kurt Fearnley, Naomi Campbell, Draymond Green, Bebe Rexha, Min Jin Lee, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Fry, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Kesha, and more.

Apple is making donations to three charities chosen by Prince William that are doing important work around mental health: Crisis Text Line in the US, Shout 85258 in the UK, and Lifeline in Australia. Crisis Text Line and Shout provide free, 24/7 confidential support for people in crisis via text, and Lifeline provides free, 24-hour confidential crisis support and suicide prevention services.

How to Enjoy Time to Walk

All Time to Walk episodes are available in the Workout app on Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription. Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy the episodes anytime, anywhere, with an Apple Watch and AirPods, or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones. For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Walk or Push, and it automatically starts an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout. Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Fitness+ is free for one month for Apple Watch owners, or free for three months with the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

Three special audio airings of Prince William’s Time to Walk episode, featuring stories and music only, will stream for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music. Listeners who tune in on Monday, December 6, at 8 a.m. local time in London and Los Angeles; and on Tuesday, December 7, at 8 a.m. local time in Sydney, should plan on a 38-minute walk with Prince William. Apple Music 1 is available in 165 countries and regions, and streams to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Apple Watch, iPod touch, CarPlay, popular smart TVs, smart speakers, and Android and Windows devices, or online at music.apple.com.

About Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service powered by Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, wherever they are in their journey, and to live a healthier day. Subscribers have access to the largest library of workout content in 4K Ultra High Definition with studio-style workouts, guided meditations, and curated programs, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ helps users train their body and mind with a one-of-a-kind personalized and engaging experience that can be done anytime, anywhere, intelligently incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch right on the screen, and motivates users from start to finish with music from today’s top artists. With Fitness+, users can also get moving outside with Time to Walk — the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ — designed to encourage users to get active by walking more often. Each episode features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Fitness+ is available to customers in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It’s available in English with subtitles in six languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!