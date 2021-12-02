Apple TV+ series ‘Bad Monkey,’ starring Vince Vaughn casts Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner have all been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series “Bad Monkey.”

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Marcos Siega (“Dexter,” The Flight Attendant”) [is[ now onboard to direct the first episode and executive produce. The trio of actresses join previously announced series lead Vince Vaughn in the show, which is being written by “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the show tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey. “Bad Monkey” is the third series that Lawrence has set up at Apple. Along with “Ted Lasso,” which is currently prepping its third season, the streamer has ordered the comedy series “Shrinking” from Lawrence and “Ted Lasso” star and writer Brett Goldstein, with Jason Segel attached to star.

