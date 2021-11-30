Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 5.06, or 3.16%, to $165.30, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was set on November 22, 2021 at $165.70.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 160,675,056 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 78,814,330 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.47.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.712 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.712T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.482T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.888T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.779T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.150T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $902.570B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $619.147B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $607.394B
• Walmart (WMT) – $392.119B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $318.715B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $284.331B
• Disney (DIS) – $264.197B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $231.294B
• Intel (INTC) – $200.096B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $191.249B
• Sony (SONY) – $151.138B
• IBM (IBM) – $104.968B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.419B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $45.666B
• Dell (DELL) – $43.191B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $34.967B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $40.626B
• Nokia (NOK) – $31.55B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.397B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.406B
• Sonos (SONO) – $4.024B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $79.694M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.028M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Friday, when Apple closed at $156.81:
Discount AAPL sale! Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.
