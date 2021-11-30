Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 5.06, or 3.16%, to $165.30, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was set on November 22, 2021 at $165.70.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 160,675,056 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 78,814,330 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.47.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.712 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.712T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.482T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.888T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.779T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.150T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $902.570B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $619.147B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $607.394B

• Walmart (WMT) – $392.119B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $318.715B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $284.331B

• Disney (DIS) – $264.197B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $231.294B

• Intel (INTC) – $200.096B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $191.249B

• Sony (SONY) – $151.138B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.968B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $90.419B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $45.666B

• Dell (DELL) – $43.191B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $34.967B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $40.626B

• Nokia (NOK) – $31.55B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.397B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.406B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.024B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $79.694M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.028M

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Friday, when Apple closed at $156.81:

Discount AAPL sale! Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.

