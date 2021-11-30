Make the argument for a nearly $200 streaming box when you can get the same basic functionality for around $20 is somewhat difficult. If all you care about is the lowest common denominator of streaming video, then you can get away with a cheap streaming stick, but there are cases where investing in quality pays off later, and that remains true about Apple TV 4K, which remains the best streaming device you can buy.

Phil Nickinson for DigitalTrends:

Start with the A12X Bionic processor, which is, hands down, more powerful than anything anyone else is producing in a streaming platform product. That’s also what makes the entire Apple TV more much more expensive. It’s also what allows for the full stack of features like HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6. And all the other speeds and feeds and specs that come along with a product like this… [but] it’s not just about the hardware. It’s not just about the processor, or how much RAM it has. Or even about the remote control, which was improved in 2021 but is still a long way from being perfect. No, the hardware is what sets the foundation for everything else. It’s what allows for a speedy user interface. It’s what allows for a ridiculously long update life span. And it’s what allows for all the extra bells and whistles that make Apple TV 4K an Apple product.

MacDailyNews Take: Nickerson is right, of course. The more streaming you do, the more you want an Apple TV 4K. More reasons why Apple TV 4K is easily worth its premium price in the full article here.

