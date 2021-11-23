Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air expected to sport advanced ‘M2’ chip

After the releases of the all-new MacBook Pro and iMac in 2021, Apple is expected to unveil a completely new MacBook Air in 2022. The new machine is likely to feature an all-new design, a new M2 processor, and much more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Leaker Jon Prosser has said that the new MacBook Air will feature a flat-edged design, which notably would mean the end of the MacBook Air’s iconic tapered body. Prosser and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have both reported that the 2022 MacBook Air will come in additional colors, similar to the colors of the 24-inch iMac.

Other design tweaks to look forward to with the new MacBook Air reportedly include a white keyboard for the first time, as well as white bezels around the display. The new MacBook Air is expected to be the first Mac powered by Apple’s next-generation M2 chip. Designed for the perfect balance of power and efficiency, the M2 chip will be the direct successor to the M1, but not as powerful at the high-end as the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. According to a report from Bloomberg earlier this year, the M2 processor will have the same number of computing cores as the M1 but run faster. Additionally, it will have an increased number of graphics cores, with configuration options changing from seven or eight to nine or 10.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR (mini-LED) display, but sans ProMotion, to come to the M2 MacBook Air, too!

