Apple TV+ Israeli spy thriller ‘Tehran’ wins International Emmy for Best Drama

The Apple TV+ Israeli spy thriller “Tehran” took the Best Drama Series award at the 49th International Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

“Tehran” is a spy thriller from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder (“Fauda”), Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and co-created and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Zonder also serves as writer alongside co-creator Omri Shenhar. The series is executive produced by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

Chen Hadad for Haaretz:

The awards, which were hosted this year by “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji, recognize non-English-language television programs as well as those originally aired outside the United States. “Tehran,” originally broadcast on Kan in Israel and on Apple TV+ internationally, competed against India’s “Araya,” Chile’s “El Presidente” and the United Kingdom’s “There She Goes.” The series’ co-creator and executive producer Dana Eden said in her acceptance speech that the prize represents an enormous honor.

Apple TV+ has renewed “Tehran” for a second season.

