Apple on track to break iPhone sales record this Christmas

Apple seems poised to break its all-time holiday sales record with brisk sales of the iPhone 13 heading into the crucial Christmas shopping season, global supply chain issues willing.

Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has put pencil to paper and concluded that demand is outstripping supply by roughly 15% ahead of Black Friday when the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

“We estimate that Apple is on pace to sell [approximately] 40 million iPhones between Black Friday and Christmas,” Ives wrote in a recent note to clients, “which would be [a] record holiday pace for the company.” Ives cited channel checks that suggest “tremendous demand trends” across the U.S. and in China as evidence that Apple could sell more than 80 million iPhones during the holiday quarter. To put a bow on this holiday package, Ives sees strong demand for pricier “Pro versions driving higher ASPs [average selling prices].”

The news isn’t all good, however. Global supply chain issues have been making headlines for months, with no relief in sight… Ives acknowledges the “chip shortage and Rubik’s Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with.” But he remains undeterred, saying he expects record sales “despite the lingering chip shortage limiting iPhone supply globally by roughly 10 million units based on our analysis.”