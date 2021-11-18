Jonah Hill to play Jerry Garcia in Grateful Dead biopic for Apple TV+ directed by Martin Scorsese

Deadline reports that Martin Scorsese is signed to direct and produce a new untitled Apple TV+ biopic on the Grateful Dead starring Jonah Hill as the group’s frontman, Jerry Garcia.

Juston Kroll for Deadline:

Hill will also produce the pic through his Strong Baby banner along with his producing partner Matt Dines. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who received rave reviews for penning American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, are writing the script with Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment joining Hill and Scorsese as producers. The Dead’s Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will executive produce along with their late bandmate’s daughter Trixie Garcia, Eric Eisner and Bernie Cahill. Insiders add that with the band and the group’s management participating in the film, Apple has rights to use the group’s musical catalog for the film.

MacDailyNews Take: Psychedelic (and Hill as Garcia is great casting too)!

