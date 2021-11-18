Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.38, or 2.85%, to $157.87, a new all-time closing high. The stock today traded as high as $158.67, a new all-time intraday high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $112.59

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 134,541,314, well above Apple’s average trading volume of 74,732,446 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 28.14.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.590 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.590T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.562T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.996T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.874T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.101T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $942.154B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $639.910B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $628.355B

• Walmart (WMT) – $399.202B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $319.243B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $302.10B

• Disney (DIS) – $282.673B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $226.191B

• Intel (INTC) – $202.049B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $187.204B

• Sony (SONY) – $155.231B

• IBM (IBM) – $104.565B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $101.240B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $50.450B

• Dell (DELL) – $42.770B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $38.869B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $36.201B

• Nokia (NOK) – $33.218B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.277B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.046B

• Sonos (SONO) – $4.159B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $81.386M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $61.270M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice, to the moon!