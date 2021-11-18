Apple is once again the world’s most valuable company

How many articles were there when Microsoft briefly rose above Apple in market cap in recent days to become the “World’s Most Valuable Company?” Millions, it seemed like.

Alas, it seems those articles had a short shelf life.

In Thursday trading, share of Microsoft rose $1.59 to $340.68 giving the company a market value of $2.558 trillion. Shares of Apple rose $4.16 to $157.65, giving Apple a market value of $2.589 trillion.

Of course, you very likely won’t see a million news reports stating this fact. Ours might be the only one you see.

Google News won’t cover our article stating this factual news because, we believe, they are a monopoly abuser about whom we have been highly critical in the past (myriad privacy violations, knocking off iPhone’s operating system look and feel, etc.). So, it seems Google and/or their algorithm blocks our site from appearing under their “News” tab (since circa 2009).

Which should make you wonder what other facts aren’t showing up in under Google’s so-called “News” tab.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it’s possible we’ll see the title swapped as the company’s market caps are so close.

No, Microsoft should not be valued higher than Apple.

Without Apple, there wouldn’t even be a Microsoft today.

