Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1

Apple on Thursday released watchOS 8.1.1 for Apple Watch today that fixes a bug with Apple Watch Series 7 units that aren’t charging “as expected.”

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

watchOS 8.1.1 is showing up now via OTA for Apple Watch users in the Watch app. Apple says the update features a remedy for charging issues with Series 7 hardware.

watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users.

The update comes after Apple released iOS 15.1.1 which included fixes for problems with dropped calls on iPhone 12 and 13.