Apple releases watchOS 8.1.1

Apple on Thursday released watchOS 8.1.1 for Apple Watch today that fixes a bug with Apple Watch Series 7 units that aren’t charging “as expected.”

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

watchOS 8.1.1 is showing up now via OTA for Apple Watch users in the Watch app. Apple says the update features a remedy for charging issues with Series 7 hardware.

watchOS 8.1.1 fixes an issue where Apple Watch Series 7 may not charge as expected for some users.

The update comes after Apple released iOS 15.1.1 which included fixes for problems with dropped calls on iPhone 12 and 13.

MacDailyNews Take: No issues here with watchOS 8.1.1.

