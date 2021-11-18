Apple accelerates Project Titan, aiming for fully autonomous vehicle

Apple is accelerating development of its electric car, code-named “Project Titan,” and is aiming to achieve fully autonomous capabilities, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
For the past several years, Apple’s car team had explored two simultaneous paths: creating a model with limited self-driving capabilities focused on steering and acceleration — similar to many current cars — or a version with full self-driving ability that doesn’t require human intervention.
Under the effort’s new leader — Apple Watch software executive Kevin Lynch — engineers are now concentrating on the second option. Lynch is pushing for a car with a full self-driving system in the first version, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.
It’s just the latest shift for the car effort, known as the Special Projects Group or “Project Titan,” which has endured strategy changes and executive turnover since starting around 2014.
Apple is internally targeting a launch of its self-driving car in four years, faster than the five- to seven-year timeline that some engineers had been planning for earlier this year… Apple’s ideal car would have no steering wheel and pedals, and its interior would be designed around hands-off driving… Though the company is pushing to not have a standard steering wheel, Apple has discussed equipping the car with an emergency takeover mode…
MacDailyNews Take: Creating a reliable, safe, fully autonomous vehicle by 2025 is quite the challenge. Good lick, Apple!
15 Comments
Does that mean we get Tesla’s 354 P/E ratio now?
(Apple should be worth $31.85 trillion)
Off the topic , Apple market caps surpasses Microsoft to $2.58 today.
$2.58 trillions as of today for Apple market caps .
One wild guess: Apple is de
…designing the car as a fleet intended to have compelling advantages in a particular environment where vehicles need not be owned.
Why would I want to sit in a self driving car? Would you buy a computer that does what it wants while you sit in your chair?
If the computer did your work for you?
Yes.
People would pay anything for that.
Bosses will pay a lot for that.
Yes. Just like back in 1982 when Atari claimed their “next computer” (that never materialized) would “do what you want it to, not what you tell it to”. Yes, Atari had a marketing campaign back then explicitly saying that.
Until there are self-aware computers there will never be a 100% fully self driving car. There are way toconstantly changing many variablesinvolved. Even the best real-time computer on the planet (the human brain) can’t handle it all. That’s why there are so many road accidents, injuries, and deaths.
Kent, well said. I want a car I can drive, not have it drive me.
There is a market however for self driving vehicles…for all of those numpties, who are texting, reading, viewing while behind the wheel.
I love driving too, but if they get it right, this will be huge.
It will be a boost for restaurants and bars, it will permanently free parents from chauffeur duty, it will let the elderly (and especially rural-based elderly) maintain independent lives. (You’ll be able to send your pet to the vet unattended!)
Giving up driving probably means giving up car ownership too. So this is a massive opportunity for Apple, who can rapidly capture enormous market share by producing relatively few high-end vehicles.
James will be the one and only driver left on the planet. It’s driving Jim, but not as we know it.
There are too many distracted, careless, and drunk liburds on the road. If we can save just one life, it will be worth it.
LOL! Nice faux pas MDN—”good lick!” 😱
Got a sapphire factory in Arizona I’d like to sell you. Ceramic coated windshields, boron free, tinted rose gold.