Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey unveil trailer for ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey today unveiled the trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” offering fans a first-look at the holiday spectacular set to launch globally on Friday, December 3, on Apple TV+.

The highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning global icon Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+. Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Apple TV+’s perennial smash hit, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday event is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Joseph Kahn, a world-renowned director of music videos and films (“Bodied,” “Detention,” “Torque”), who also serves as executive producer on the special.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

