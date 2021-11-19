Morgan Stanley: ‘Apple Car’ is the ultimate EV bear case

The overall view from Morgan Stanley is that inserting a potential “Apple Car” into the autonomous-mobility market is a clear negative for much of the current automotive market, calling it the ultimate EV bear case.

Clark Schultz for Seeking Alpha:

Analyst Adam Jonas and team do not think Apple will bring a car to the market in the traditional sense. We believe a car without steering wheel or pedals must be a ‘shared service’ and not an ‘owned car,’ To be clear, we do not believe consumers will own title to a fully autonomous car… but will engage in the service as a subscription or transport utility.” The overall view from Morgan Stanley is that a potential entry by Apple into the autonomous-mobility market is a clear negative for much of its automotive coverage, which includes companies ranging from Aptiv, BorgWarner, AutoNation, Carvana, Fisker, QuantumScape, Ferrari, Lucid Group, Avis Budget, [and] REE Automotive to General Motors.

Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Ryan Vlastelica for Yahoo Finance:

The world’s biggest company by market value plans to launch a car with full self-driving capabilities by 2025, Bloomberg News reported. The $10 trillion global mobility market is up for grabs and if Apple enters the space, it could be a “clear negative” for carmakers such as, Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Inc., Morgan Stanley autos analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note. “Our experience suggests an even greater bias to the upside on autonomous vehicles adoption within a few years of an Apple Car launch,” Morgan Stanley technology analyst Katy Huberty wrote in a separate note.

MacDailyNews Take: How clean is a “shared car?” About as “clean” as public transport? Does the thing go to get itself detailed, disinfected, fumigated between each ride? Or is it priced to such a level as to somewhat mitigate such concerns and/or reserved for Apple device compatibility in an effort to eliminate the Android-toting riff-raff, as it were?

We assume such a thing would require ID, so that if you trashed the vehicle, you would be charged for its restoration. Still, as per Morgan Stanley’s brief description, it sounds like Apple would have a lot of selling to do in order to convince us to book such a “Pilotless Uber” – an insurmountable amount of fruitless selling, in fact.

A private “Apple Car” (or SUV, actually) would be much more enticing.

