Morgan Stanley: ‘Apple Car’ is the ultimate EV bear case

The overall view from Morgan Stanley is that inserting a potential “Apple Car” into the autonomous-mobility market is a clear negative for much of the current automotive market, calling it the ultimate EV bear case.
Clark Schultz for Seeking Alpha:
Analyst Adam Jonas and team do not think Apple will bring a car to the market in the traditional sense.
We believe a car without steering wheel or pedals must be a ‘shared service’ and not an ‘owned car,’ To be clear, we do not believe consumers will own title to a fully autonomous car… but will engage in the service as a subscription or transport utility.”
The overall view from Morgan Stanley is that a potential entry by Apple into the autonomous-mobility market is a clear negative for much of its automotive coverage, which includes companies ranging from Aptiv, BorgWarner, AutoNation, Carvana, Fisker, QuantumScape, Ferrari, Lucid Group, Avis Budget, [and] REE Automotive to General Motors.
Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Ryan Vlastelica for Yahoo Finance:
The world’s biggest company by market value plans to launch a car with full self-driving capabilities by 2025, Bloomberg News reported. The $10 trillion global mobility market is up for grabs and if Apple enters the space, it could be a “clear negative” for carmakers such as, Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Inc., Morgan Stanley autos analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note.
“Our experience suggests an even greater bias to the upside on autonomous vehicles adoption within a few years of an Apple Car launch,” Morgan Stanley technology analyst Katy Huberty wrote in a separate note.
MacDailyNews Take: How clean is a “shared car?” About as “clean” as public transport? Does the thing go to get itself detailed, disinfected, fumigated between each ride? Or is it priced to such a level as to somewhat mitigate such concerns and/or reserved for Apple device compatibility in an effort to eliminate the Android-toting riff-raff, as it were?
We assume such a thing would require ID, so that if you trashed the vehicle, you would be charged for its restoration. Still, as per Morgan Stanley’s brief description, it sounds like Apple would have a lot of selling to do in order to convince us to book such a “Pilotless Uber” – an insurmountable amount of fruitless selling, in fact.
A private “Apple Car” (or SUV, actually) would be much more enticing.
19 Comments
There is no aspect of life that isn’t being rewritten by the global push toward socialism.
You won’t own anything, and you’ll like it.
No…I won’t! People pushing this garbage can just f**k off.
Oh please… Just because something is a shared service doesn’t mean it’s the first step towards a communist takeover. This is private enterprise, remember? We share rides on elevators and airliners, right? And we rent cars as needed. And no one screams socialism because someone else will check into our hotel room after our vacation or business trip has ended.
Yes, a shared autonomous ride will mean someone will need to clean and maintain the vehicle on a regular basis. I’m sure someone at Apple has figured that out. But relax, no one is coming to take away your car…
Thank you for the sane view, I am still trying to get around the concept that hotels are a communist plot. Mind you if you are Trump staying in Moscow they probably were 😈
That said I am taking these reports with a pinch of salt, a fully autonomous care by 2025 just can’t see it for general use. Equally a tough sell getting users to go from total control to no control with no steering wheel et al in one move, gradual is far better so they hardly notice and those wanting it and those who don’t, can equally invest in the vehicle. Surely however a lease like plan would be the most likely option so the driver feels like it’s ‘ownership’, after all it’s a familiar system for many already esp the better off who are Apple’s go to customer. But by necessity such a car would have to be kept under strict observance by the producer or whoever Apple uses to oversee it in a specialist role under a contract and no doubt powerful technology self checking. If it’s owned by the user who would be ultimately responsible for any accident due to a lack of proper servicing for example or user ‘mods’, especially as the law will still stand in 2025. It’s not practical in my view to allow ownership in the form we see today and would inevitably endanger Apple’s reputation otherwise. Socialism has nothing to do with it, common sense surely does though.
Hey apple should roll out shared spouses. Im sure apple will figure out how to clean and maintain that… not only will it save the environment but it will make new content for apple TV 🙂
For people who live in larger cities and don’t need a car all the time, this will likely be a good option and eventually coming to smaller cities. The rest of us don’t have to buy it, there are plenty of other options. Besides, in reality, the price would likely be out of any normal person’s range anyway. So better to make it available to everyone by being shared than only owned and experienced by the uber rich who can afford to buy it and pay for any repairs. As time wears on, it may become more affordable and main stream to purchase. Give it time and let all bugs be worked out by others.
Great insight
People turn to Apple for high quality and beautiful products. They pay higher prices for products they make extensions of themselves. I think the rumors of the opposite kind of product—one that isn’t owned and anybody can grub about in (think Chicago Transit Authority) is intentionally misleading the competition. I could see Google-Samsung jumping into the market ahead of Apple with a drunk-night driverless Uber-wagon.
Most cars sit unused 95% of the time.
It’s hard for a single person or family to justify spending $30k or $50k on a car.
Apple could build a hyper-luxury sedan for commuters, or a living room on wheels for families (at let’s say a quarter-million-dollars per vehicle), and let you use it on-demand at the push of a button any time you need for less than you pay for your car.
I would sign up for that.
Why own a Kia that sits there doing nothing all day, when you can ride around in a supercar whenever and wherever you want?
What Morgan Stanley is talking about is like something out of Westworld, not our current reality. And if that’s that case then places like Singapore, Shanghai, and Tokyo are better launch sites than the USA.
They would absolutely want to start in the world’s biggest and most advanced urban centres (with maybe a San Francisco, New York and LA thrown in to provide a domestic story).
Would you push Apple’s “drive me” button to summon a $250,000 luxury vehicle to take you anywhere you want to go for just a few bucks?
A billion mobile devices in pockets all over the world.
Apple would only need to produce a few hundred thousand vehicles a year to capture a very significant market share in the world’s major cities.
Apple has the deep pockets to finance that fleet, and earn it back one mile at a time.
Remember, Apple isn’t just a great product company. They are also a great services company, and they are brilliant go-to-market strategists.
How do you leverage a billion phones in the world’s wealthiest pockets?
How do you capture enormous amounts of recurring revenue?
How do you rapidly build market share while ramping production from zero?
Getting excited over some vehicle that’s years away?
We have 4 years ahead of us for the market to dream up sky-high performance, and a sky-high valuation, for Apple.
Yes please!!
2022 car of the year. Jonathan Ives and many other former apple employees are involved in this project. Rumor that apple may use for manufacturing.
check out his review around 2 min
It’s adorable that you all believe you’re going to get luxury vehicles as a service from the government. Wealthy people will have their own intelligent vehicles, but most of us will get something like smart car designed to be hosed out with disinfectant, dried out, and back on the road as quickly as possible.
There’s that and what’s going on here isn’t an attempt to provide luxury services to the public, but another attack on the American way of life, specifically at property rights. They don’t want you owning cars, homes, land, or any major real property.
The best things in life aren’t things.
ok so if i give up all property rights, freedoms ect can I at least get a false sense of ownership in the metaverse. Like most freedom loving Americans i would readily trade all my freedoms for a bowl of soup