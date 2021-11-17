Apple releases new AirPods, AirPods Pro firmware updates

Apple is rolling out new firmware updates for third-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro with unspecified bug fixes.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The AirPods Pro get firmware version 4.0 (4A402), a slight change from the previous 4A400 build. Third-generation AirPods get version 4.1 4B66. Apple hansn’t provided release notes or any reason for the difference in build numbers. The new firmware is installed automatically for users, with no mechanism available to manually force an update. As long as AirPods or AirPods Pro are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device, the firmware will install by itself.

MacDailyNews Note: To check your current firmware for AirPods and/or AirPods Pro, with them connected to your device:

• macOS:  menu > About This Mac > System Report > Hardware > Bluetooth > Devices > AirPods name > Firmware Version

• iOS/iPadOS: Settings > General > About > Select the AirPods

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!