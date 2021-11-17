Apple releases iOS 15.1.1

Apple’s ongoing buyback program provides a relatively clear path to high single digit EPS growth or better for the next five years, assuming…
Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access…
Apple is rolling out new firmware updates for third-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro with unspecified bug fixes…
Apple TV+ today announced the highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022…
In 2021, the lack of cash spent on M&A by Apple is jarring. The company spent just $33 million – virtually nothing – on business acquisitions…