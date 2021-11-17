Apple releases iOS 15.1.1

Apple today released iOS 15.1.1 which improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s the extent of iOS 15.1.1.

Oh, yeah, it’s snappy, too!

