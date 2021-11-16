Super Mario 64 ported to Apple TV

A recent GitHub project called the “Super Mario 64 decomp project” made it possible to play the classic Nintendo 64 game on the web. Now, a developer has been able to port it to Apple TV running at up to 60fps.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

As posted on Reddit, the user ckosmic was able to port Super Mario 64 to the Apple TV using the sm64 decompilation project and sm64ex. This past week I got it up and running on the Apple TV which, as shown here, runs it perfectly with the 60fps patch and full screen. Note that this is running natively on the Apple TV and uses no emulation whatsoever thanks to the sm64 decompilation project and sm64ex. While Nintendo has a record of suing or making some web projects disappear as it’s very protective of its own property, ckosmic notes that “this project/repo contains no pirated content and requires the user to provide their own copy of Super Mario 64 to extract assets from.”

MacDailyNews Take: if you’s like to play Super Mario 64 on your Apple TV, they need to set up their set-top box into development mode with Xcode and build the project’s source code on the Mac. Just follow the Xcode build instructions in the Wiki, and switch your build target to Apple TV instead of iOS. More information here and here.

