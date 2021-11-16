Apple granted U.S. patent for enhanced under-display Touch ID method

On Tuesday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that reveals their work on yet another method of implementing Touch ID under the display of future iPhones, Macs, TV screens, and more.
Apple filed for several patents on this feature in 2020 (01, 02 & 03).
The challenges facing the optical fingerprint sensor include consistency in performance over time, as the glass-air interfaces are not stable enough for small area matching… Apple’s patent covers technology is directed to an under-display fingerprint sensing apparatus with angle-focused narrow field-of view (FOV) filtering.
The apparatus includes a light-emitting layer, an optical layer, a filter layer and a pixelated image sensor. The light-emitting layer is covered by a transparent layer and can emit light to illuminate a surface touching the transparent layer, and allows transmission of reflected light from the surface to the optical layer.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple ever releases under-display Touch ID, it will be done right, with a high degree of security and speed.
Excellent. Now let’s figure out a way to put the camera lens under the display so that when you’re doing a FaceTime call you can look people directly in the eye.
In season 7 of Dexter they used an iPhone to get the fingerprints from a body by placing the fingers on the screen and then running them against a database, so I don’t know what’s taking so long. That was back in 2012! 🙂