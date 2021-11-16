Apple granted U.S. patent for enhanced under-display Touch ID method

On Tuesday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that reveals their work on yet another method of implementing Touch ID under the display of future iPhones, Macs, TV screens, and more.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple filed for several patents on this feature in 2020 (01, 02 & 03). The challenges facing the optical fingerprint sensor include consistency in performance over time, as the glass-air interfaces are not stable enough for small area matching… Apple’s patent covers technology is directed to an under-display fingerprint sensing apparatus with angle-focused narrow field-of view (FOV) filtering. The apparatus includes a light-emitting layer, an optical layer, a filter layer and a pixelated image sensor. The light-emitting layer is covered by a transparent layer and can emit light to illuminate a surface touching the transparent layer, and allows transmission of reflected light from the surface to the optical layer.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple ever releases under-display Touch ID, it will be done right, with a high degree of security and speed.

