Apple granted U.S. patent for enhanced under-display Touch ID method

2 Comments

On Tuesday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that reveals their work on yet another method of implementing Touch ID under the display of future iPhones, Macs, TV screens, and more.

Apple granted U.S. patent for enhanced under-display Touch ID method

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

Apple filed for several patents on this feature in 2020 (01, 02 & 03).

The challenges facing the optical fingerprint sensor include consistency in performance over time, as the glass-air interfaces are not stable enough for small area matching… Apple’s patent covers technology is directed to an under-display fingerprint sensing apparatus with angle-focused narrow field-of view (FOV) filtering.

The apparatus includes a light-emitting layer, an optical layer, a filter layer and a pixelated image sensor. The light-emitting layer is covered by a transparent layer and can emit light to illuminate a surface touching the transparent layer, and allows transmission of reflected light from the surface to the optical layer.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple ever releases under-display Touch ID, it will be done right, with a high degree of security and speed.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

2 Comments

  2. In season 7 of Dexter they used an iPhone to get the fingerprints from a body by placing the fingers on the screen and then running them against a database, so I don’t know what’s taking so long. That was back in 2012! 🙂

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,