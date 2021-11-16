Qualcomm estimates Apple modems will account for 80% of iPhones by 2023

Qualcomm on Tuesday said that the company believes believes it will supply only 20% of the modem chips in Apple iPhones as of Apple’s 2023 launch.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Qualcomm currently supplies modem chips for all of Apple’s devices. Qualcomm said at an investor conference that it believes its phone chip revenues will expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80% of its modem chips from other suppliers… Qualcomm did not say whether it believes Apple will self-supply all of the share that Qualcomm expects to lose or whether it might turn to other vendors. Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said the company expects Apple to make up only a “low single-digit” percentage of the company’s chip sales by the end of fiscal 2024… [Chief Executive Cristiano] Amon also said that Qualcomm sells Apple what are called radio-frequency front-end chips that are paired with modem chips. Amon said Qualcomm will have a future chance to compete to sell those chips to Apple regardless of where Apple sources its modem chips.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple didn’t buy Intel’s modem business and invest billions into designing their own modems in order to source modems from some other vendor.

I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs

