Jennifer Garner to replace Julia Roberts in Apple TV+ limited series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Replaceing Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner is set to headline and executive produce the Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestseller, the series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, who optioned the book from author Laura Dave and serves as the studio on the project with 20th Television.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Garner replaces Julia Roberts, who originally was set to star but had to pull out over a scheduling issue. Created by Dave and co-created by Oscar winner Josh Singer (“Spotlight”), “The Last Thing He Told Me” adaptation follows a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. This marks the second Apple TV+ limited series Garner is headlining and executive producing, alongside an adaptation of Amy Silverstein’s memoir “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” which she exec produces alongside Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

MacDailyNews Take: If you have to replace Julia Roberts, you can’t go wrong with Jennifer Garner!

