Jamf CEO says Apple Business Essentials is a ‘terrific opportunity’

Apple entered the Apple device management space when it introduced Apple Business Essentials this week. How did companies already in the industry, like leader Jamf, react? Jamf’s CEO welcomes Dean Hager the opportunity.

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

“When Apple innovates, Jamf celebrates,” Jamf CEO, Dean Hager said, on learning about Apple Business Essentials. “We believe this expected announcement is good news and presents Jamf with a terrific opportunity.” Analyst Horace Dediu notes that the addressable market is effectively about 212 million businesses worldwide, with around 31 million in the US alone. Most of these smaller entities run their IT in a fashion that’s more like consumer markets than enterprise, notes Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi. Milanesi thinks Apple’s entrance into the market may be a problem for Apple MDM vendors such as Jamf, but sees opportunities for them to enhance Apple’s basic offer in other ways. That’s also what Hager thinks.

MacDailyNews Take: In other words: Jamf reacts to Apple Business Essentials smartly.

Note that ABE was widely expected since, in June 2020, Apple acquired Fleetsmith in a bit to offer a wider range of products and services to enterprise clients following Apple CEO Tim Cook describing the enterprise market as the “mother of all opportunities” in 2017.

