Apple CEO Tim Cook says he owns cryptocurrency and he’s been ‘interested in it for a while’

On Tuesday at The New York Times’ DealBook conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he personally owns cryptocurrency. He said that he had been interested in cryptocurrency “for a while” and that he had been researching the topic as his interest was from a “personal point of view.” Cook dismissed suggestions that Apple might take cryptocurrency in exchange for products as tender or buy it with corporate funds.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

“I do. I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” Cook told Andrew Ross Sorkin in a recorded interview. “I’m not giving anyone investment advice by the way.” Cook said that he had been interested in cryptocurrency “for a while” and that he had been researching the topic. Cook also rejected the possibility of Apple buying cryptocurrency with corporate funds as an investment. “I wouldn’t go invest in crypto, not because I wouldn’t invest my own money, but because I don’t think people buy Apple stock to get exposure to crypto,” he said… Cook said Tuesday that while Apple was looking at cryptocurrency technology, it’s “not something we have immediate plans to do.”

MacDailyNews Take: In May, Coindesk reported that Apple was looking for cryptocurrency experience in an “alternative payments” job post. More here.

