Apple launches 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Starting today, Apple is celebrating the holidays at Apple Store locations and apple.com with the launch of the Holiday Gift Guide and personalized holiday cards from Today at Apple. With all-new lineups of iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and so much more, customers can discover and shop for the latest Apple products more easily than ever this season.

“Our teams can’t wait to connect with customers to make this season special,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a statement. “Whether in stores or online, our Apple Specialists are ready to welcome customers, offer gift recommendations, and provide the support customers need throughout the holidays.”

Holiday Shopping at Apple

Apple Store locations are open and welcoming customers who want to experience the latest products. Whether online or in-store, Apple Specialists are available to help customers find gifts for everyone on their list.

• For customers looking to shop early and guarantee orders will arrive on time, Apple provides order by dates for free home delivery across all products so customers can get their gifts when they need them.

• Engraving adds that extra special touch and is offered for free only at apple.com, where customers can personalize iPad, AirTag, AirPods, and Apple Pencil with a mix of emoji, text, and numbers. Customers in New York can receive free, onsite engraving of new AirPods purchased or picked up at Apple Fifth Avenue.

• Complementing a gift with an Apple accessory? Customers can check the Apple Store app for personalized recommendations, availability of an item, and self-checkout when shopping on store avenues where customers can explore Apple’s latest products and services.

• Apple offers convenient same-day two-hour delivery and next-day delivery in a number of markets, as well as pickup at local Apple Store locations.

The Holiday Gift Guide is available for customers needing a little more inspiration. With recommendations for photographers, creatives, and health and fitness and entertainment lovers, there are options for everyone, including:

• The new iPhone 13 lineup, all with unparalleled new camera systems, a beautiful and durable design, amazing battery life, and an advanced 5G experience, allows customers to capture the season like never before. Add on iPhone accessories like the iPhone Leather Case with MagSafe, iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe, and more.

• The completely reimagined MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max, the most powerful and advanced iPad and iPad mini ever, and Apple Pencil take one’s creative studio on the go.

• Apple Watch Series 7, featuring a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, along with a range of new band colors and styles, helps customers keep well-being top of mind.

• HomePod mini — now available in orange, yellow, and blue — and AirPods (3rd generation), featuring Adaptive EQ and spatial audio, in a new contoured design, offer a great music experience for the holidays.

Today at Apple Holiday Cards

In collaboration with global artists Jocelyn Tsaih, Antti Kalevi, and Hvass&Hannibal, Today at Apple introduces downloadable Keynote templates for customers to craft personalized holiday cards for everyone on their list. Using iPad or Mac, customers can choose from festive shapes, colorful stickers, and backgrounds. They can customize their cards even further with photos, videos, and a heartfelt message. Everyone can explore the work by the artists and create their own holiday cards at apple.com/us/shop/gifts.

Apple The Grove

Apple will also open a relocated store within The Grove in Los Angeles on November 19. Originally opened in 2002, The Grove has been one of Apple’s most popular stores, having welcomed more than 27 million visitors in the past 19 years. The brand new store is twice the size of the original and will serve as an entirely reimagined destination for the LA community to discover Apple’s products and services, shop, get support, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.

MacDailyNews Notke: Visitors are encouraged to check apple.com/retail for more information on hours, services, and more at their local store.