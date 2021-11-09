What’s coming in Apple’s all-new, totally-redesigned 2022 MacBook Air

Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air, slated for 2022, is expected to be a total overhaul, the biggest design update to the ‌MacBook Air‌ since 2010 when the company introduced the 13-inch model and, our forever beloved, 11-inch model.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple is doing away with the wedge-shaped design of the ‌MacBook Air‌, and there will be no tapered look for the next-generation version… Apple will instead transition to a more MacBook Pro-like design with a uniform shape. The next ‌MacBook Air‌ will be thinner and lighter than the current version, and it is expected to adopt design elements from both the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac. Rumors indicate that the machine will feature slim off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard, with the chassis coming in multiple iMac-like colors.

Apple introduced a mini-LED display with the MacBook Pro, and the ‌MacBook Air‌ could adopt the same technology. We do not yet know if the display will feature a notch like the MacBook Pro, but it could happen if the bezels are thin enough. That said, a notch might be more noticeable in an off-white color, so Apple may decide not to include one. Leaker Dylandkt has claimed that Apple may once again be planning to drop the “Air” moniker, reverting to the standalone “MacBook” name. It’s not clear if this will happen, but it is a possibility as Apple did the same thing in the past with the launch of the now-discontinued 12-inch MacBook.

MacDailyNews Note: Rumors do claim that the next-gen MacBook Air, or “MacBook,” will get the Apple “M2” chip, an upgrade from the current, rather capable M1, but, as Clover reports, not as powerful as the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are used in the current MacBook Pro models.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!