What’s coming in Apple’s all-new, totally-redesigned 2022 MacBook Air

Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air, slated for 2022, is expected to be a total overhaul, the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010 when the company introduced the 13-inch model and, our forever beloved, 11-inch model.
Apple is doing away with the wedge-shaped design of the MacBook Air, and there will be no tapered look for the next-generation version… Apple will instead transition to a more MacBook Pro-like design with a uniform shape.
The next MacBook Air will be thinner and lighter than the current version, and it is expected to adopt design elements from both the MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac. Rumors indicate that the machine will feature slim off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard, with the chassis coming in multiple iMac-like colors.
Apple introduced a mini-LED display with the MacBook Pro, and the MacBook Air could adopt the same technology. We do not yet know if the display will feature a notch like the MacBook Pro, but it could happen if the bezels are thin enough. That said, a notch might be more noticeable in an off-white color, so Apple may decide not to include one.
Leaker Dylandkt has claimed that Apple may once again be planning to drop the “Air” moniker, reverting to the standalone “MacBook” name. It’s not clear if this will happen, but it is a possibility as Apple did the same thing in the past with the launch of the now-discontinued 12-inch MacBook.
MacDailyNews Note: Rumors do claim that the next-gen MacBook Air, or “MacBook,” will get the Apple “M2” chip, an upgrade from the current, rather capable M1, but, as Clover reports, not as powerful as the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that are used in the current MacBook Pro models.
5 Comments
so boring seeing news based on rumor or something else again, and again, and again. It‘s so obvious the next generation of a product will have something new and good and sonething not so good.
Shaddup, Beck
This will likely be my next computer purchase for my wife. We may end up arguing though over which color to get if it does come in different colors. The 2011 MacBook Air she’s using now is really starting to feel its age although it’s still functional.
My 2013 MacBook Air with 8GB of ram and the i7 has been my most reliable and satisfying Apple product to date. I’ve since upgraded to a 2015 MacBook Pro with double the ram and the retina screen, but the Air never had any problems, I only replaced the battery in 2020.
I don’t care about colors. I don’t care about slightly lighter or slightly thinner. I don’t care about the details of the bezels. I care that they offer a machine with more ports/expansion. If they add back MagSafe, I hope they don’t nix one of the USB-C ports. I can get by with MagSafe plus 2x USB-C. An SD slot would be great, and HDMI I could do with or without. But the number of ports (including charging) has to go up.
Apple sells premium-looking products at premium prices. But the products are not truly premium if they are hobbled by a lack of peripherals.