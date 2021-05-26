Apple is looking for cryptocurrency experience in ‘alternative payments’ job post

Apple is looking for a business development manager with experience in the cryptocurrency industry to lead the company’s “alternative payments” partnership program.

In listing posted Wednesday, Apple said candidates should have five or more years “working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL [Buy Now Pay Later], Fast Payments, cryptocurrency and etc.”

Danny Nelson for Coindesk:

The Cupertino tech giant said the manager would be Apple’s chief negotiator for the alternative payments space. “The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships,” the company wrote. Apple has made no public statements about its plans for the crypto space. The company did not immediately return CoinDesk’s calls. Even so, pockets of the crypto space seem to be preparing for Apple. Coinbase included Apple Pay graphics in a recent app update, according to MacRumors.

MacDailyNews Take: It makes sense for Apple to be exploring all crypto avenues.