Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion

Amazon and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
“MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films — 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons — as well as 17,000 TV shows — including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings — that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys,” said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”
“It has been an honor to have been a part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here took immensely talented people with a true belief in one vision. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the MGM team who have helped us arrive at this historic day,” said Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM, in a statement. “I am very proud that MGM’s Lion, which has long evoked the Golden Age of Hollywood, will continue its storied history, and the idea born from the creation of United Artists lives on in a way the founders originally intended, driven by the talent and their vision. The opportunity to align MGM’s storied history with Amazon is an inspiring combination.”
Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart move by Bezos that will make Amazon Prime even more sticky.
9 Comments
I signed up for Amazon Prime mainly to watch the later seasons of “The Expanse” (after it was no longer on SciFi). After catching up on those two seasons, I planned to cancel. However, I found other content I enjoyed, much more than on Hulu. I also subscribe to Audible (part of Amazon) for audiobooks. Guess I’m “stuck” on Amazon.
One of the late night hosts pointed out that if the deal goes through Jeff Bezos (one of Donald Trump’s frequent targets) would own the rights to The Apprentice — including those long-rumored, expletive-filled outtakes. I wonder if this means Trump’s criticism of Bezos’ Washington Post will go away, or increase? Hmmmmm…..
I wish Apple services would include audio books in their bundle(s). Even as just a “rental” and not long-term ownership of the audiobooks.
Dang, this is a major coup for Amazon.
Apple could have bought this with change found in Tim Cook’s couch.
They missed an opportunity.
I was thinking the same, Apple+ could use the back catalogue for sure… puzzling..
Tim Cook, outmaneuvered again.
Yes, but he bought those awful Beats, for just 3 billion!!!
Beats headphones brought in $1.5 in revenue in 2014. It has certainly more than doubled since. That doesn’t even count the extra money that Apple Music has earned thanks to the Beats Music audience, streetcred, and IP. The investment paid for itself years ago.
Indeed!
Imagine the value and profits from MGM streaming over the years. There is only ONE MGM, but lots of crappy headphone makers…