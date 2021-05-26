Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry to host ‘The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward’ on May 28th for free on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced today “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” a town hall conversation hosted by co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, with subjects and experts from the multi-part documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being, premiering Friday, May 28 for free on Apple TV+.

Following the global debut of the groundbreaking documentary series, “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry reunite with advisors and participants for a wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being. As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the conversation.

The expansive discussion features series participants Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, and author and OnTrack NY peer counselor Ambar Martinez, along with all members of “The Me You Can’t See” advisory board.

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” is produced by Harpo Productions. The executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery.

In “The Me You Can’t See,” Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles. Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

Participants in the series include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway (formerly of the Detroit Pistons), mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead and more.

Co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, “The Me You Can’t See” documentary series is also executive produced by Harpo Productions’ Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner. It is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter (“Gideon’s Army,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble”), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia (“Amy”). The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward” is a companion to “The Me You Can’t See,” and will be available alongside the NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding Talk Series, “The Oprah Conversation,” “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club,” on Apple TV+, which is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens.

“The Me You Can’t See” Addendum of Advisory Board Members:

“The Me You Can’t See” was created in partnership with an advisory board of mental health professionals and experts across a variety of specialties.

• Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California surgeon general and founder of Center for Youth Wellness*

• Dr. Joanne Cacciatore, founder of MISS Foundation and Selah Carefarm*

• Ken Duckworth, MD and chief medical officer, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)*

• Dr. Vikram Patel, co-founder of Sangath and professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School*

• Dr. Bruce Perry, senior fellow of ChildTrauma Academy*

• Sue Baker, OBE and global director of Time To Change

• Alain de Botton, FRSL and founder of The School of Life

• Dr. Pamela Collins, director of Global Mental Health, University of Washington

• Dr. Jacqui Dyer, MBE, director of Black Thrive Global and president of the Mental Health Foundation

• Dr. Dainius Puras, professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Public Mental Health at Vilnius University

• Scott L. Rauch, MD, president, psychiatrist in chief, Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Chair of Psychiatry at McLean Hospital

• Jo Robinson, associate professor and head of Suicide Prevention Research at Orygen

• Shaun Robinson, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand

• Dr. Victor Schwartz, clinical associate professor of Psychiatry, NYU School of Medicine

*Appears on-camera in “The Me You Can’t See”

