Ferrell, Rudd swap comedy for the sinister in ‘The Shrink Next Door’,’ premiering on Apple TV+ Nov. 12th

The new Apple TV+ eight-episode limited series “The Shrink Next Door,” stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. The first three episodes will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 12th, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter through December 17th.

Marie-louise Gumuchian for Reuters:

Based on a podcast of the same name, the Apple TV+ mini-series tells the story of how over 30 years, Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf takes over patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz’s life, living in his home, becoming president of his family fabrics business and cutting him off from his sister.

“It was sad,” Ferrell told Reuters, referring to the theme of the drama. “That was (something) that really drew both Paul and myself to the project was a chance to kind of stretch in this way.”

“While it was challenging at the same time, it was very liberating to get to do something so wildly different from anything I’ve done in the past. I’ve been asked the question ‘how were you able to contain yourself and play something smaller and very believable and real?’ And I actually thoroughly enjoyed it.”

In April, the New York state Department of Health found Herschkopf, who has been quoted saying Markowitz acted freely, guilty of professional misconduct and ordered him to surrender his licence.