Google parent company Alphabet hits $2 trillion market cap, joining Apple and Microsoft

Google parent company Alphabet briefly hit a market capitalization of $2 trillion on Monday, joining Apple and Microsoft at the $2+ billion mark, but its stock price retreated back below $2 trillion shortly after topping the number.

Alphabet joins the ranks of tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), which are the only other publicly traded U.S. companies to cross the mark. Alphabet’s growth has been powered by its dominance of the online advertising industry, which has long functioned as a de facto duopoly between Google and Facebook. According to a May 2021 report by eMarketer, Google collected 27.5% of net global ad revenue in 2020, while Facebook collected 22.3%. Recently, Alphabet has found itself in the crosshairs of federal and state investigators, facing a whopping four antitrust lawsuits in the U.S. The European Union’s antitrust watchdog, the European Commission, has also taken aim at Alphabet, fining the company billions of dollars for antitrust violations. Despite such headwinds, Alphabet’s stock price continues to rise, making it one of the most valuable companies on Earth by market capitalization.

Alphabet’s market value is currently $1.981 billion.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote over seven years ago, referring to Steve Jobs’ vow to go nuclear on Google over the stolen product of Android, commenting on the idea that Apple should buy DuckDuckGo:

“If you really want to wage thermonuclear war, wage thermonuclear war.” – MacDailyNews, May 30, 2014

Plus, [DuckDuckGo] has a stupid name that just begs to be changed to “Apple Search.” It’s perfect for Apple! — MacDailyNews, June 19, 2015

