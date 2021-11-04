iPhone 13 supercharges Apple’s market share in Europe

The iPhone 13 lineup has caused a surge in Apple’s European market share as the smartphone market in Europe appears to have largely recovered from the effects of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, although sales are now being impacted by the ongoing chip shortage, according to Counterpoint Research. Q3 2021 sales were only marginally down (-1%) compared to the same period last year, but were 4% down versus Q2 2021.

Some vendors have had a great year. Counterpoint Research Associate Director Jan Stryjak said in a statement, “Xiaomi, Apple and OPPO have gained significant share over the last year. Xiaomi continued to grow well across most European markets while OPPO gained well in Western Europe, helped along by its recent merger with OnePlus. Apple, meanwhile, was boosted by the launch of the iPhone 13 towards the end of the quarter. The iPhone 12 was launched in early Q4 2020. Samsung retained its top spot having largely recovered from its supply woes earlier on in the year. But it was still down both annually and sequentially. Having said that, it could have been worse had it not been for the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, particularly in Western Europe.”

Europe Smartphone Sales, Q321



Stryjak added, “realme is one of the fastest growing brands in Europe and has firmly established itself as a top five vendor with strong sales in Russia, Spain and Italy. vivo is also growing fast, albeit from a smaller base, while Motorola and Nokia are staging a comeback. HONOR also has set sights on the European market in the hopes of a reversal of fortunes with its first major launch in the region in over a year in October.”

The iPhone 13 launch was a big success for Apple. Despite going on sale towards the end of September, the iPhone 13 appeared to be more popular than last year’s iPhone 12. If it can keep up with demand (which seems to be a challenge in some markets), Apple may well be in for a record-breaking Q4 in Europe.

Europe Smartphone Sales Share (%)



MacDailyNews Take: And, iPhone 13 lineup will continue supercharging Apple’s market share in Europe, and everywhere else, if the company can make enough of them!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!