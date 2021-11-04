Apple attacks France’s record $1.3 billion fine over reseller deals

Apple attacked antitrust regulators in France after they slapped the company with a record 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) fine for allegedly squeezing out Mac and iPad resellers.

Gaspard Sebag for Bloomberg News:

Melanie Thill-Tayara, a lawyer for Apple, told judges at the Paris court of appeals that watchdogs relied on a false “theory” that the U.S. tech giant entered into anti-competitive agreements with two wholesalers, hurting premium resellers of non-iPhone products and unfairly favoring its own stores and website.

“None of the measures set up by Apple sought to disadvantage” premium resellers, Thill-Tayara said at a hearing on Thursday, adding that the fining decision should be “purely and simply” reversed.

In their 2020 decision, antitrust officials said Apple’s actions froze market shares and prevented competition between different distribution channels for the brand. Apple allegedly took measures to force premium resellers to provide the same prices as it did in Apple Stores and on its website.

The Apple case was prompted by a complaint lodged by eBizcuss, an Apple premium reseller, in 2012. A ruling is expected in several months.