Woz ‘can’t tell the difference’ between iPhone 12 and 13

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak says he can’t tell the difference between the recently released iPhone 13 and the previous generation iPhone 12.

Wozniak has remained an employee of Apple in a ceremonial capacity since stepping down in 1985. In recent years, he has helped fund multiple entrepreneurial efforts dealing in areas such as telecommunications, entertainment, flash memory, technology and pop culture conventions, ecology, technical education, and more.

Ihsaan Fanusie for Yahoo Finance:

“I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really,” Wozniak said. “I worry about largeness and size … but I don’t study it,” Wozniak said. “I’m just into if products are good.” Wozniak was the creator of the Apple I computer which launched the company back in the 1970s and one of the premier engineers for the company until his departure in 1985.

MacDailyNews Take: Woz, a smaller inelegant kludge (notch) on the front and diagonal lenses on the rear visually distinguish the iPhone 13 from the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 offers Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps, the A15 Bionic chip, and better battery life over the iPhone 12.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!