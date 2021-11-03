Woz ‘can’t tell the difference’ between iPhone 12 and 13

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak says he can’t tell the difference between the recently released iPhone 13 and the previous generation iPhone 12.
Wozniak has remained an employee of Apple in a ceremonial capacity since stepping down in 1985. In recent years, he has helped fund multiple entrepreneurial efforts dealing in areas such as telecommunications, entertainment, flash memory, technology and pop culture conventions, ecology, technical education, and more.
Ihsaan Fanusie for Yahoo Finance:
“I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really,” Wozniak said.
“I worry about largeness and size … but I don’t study it,” Wozniak said. “I’m just into if products are good.”
Wozniak was the creator of the Apple I computer which launched the company back in the 1970s and one of the premier engineers for the company until his departure in 1985.
MacDailyNews Take: Woz, a smaller inelegant kludge (notch) on the front and diagonal lenses on the rear visually distinguish the iPhone 13 from the iPhone 12.
iPhone 13 offers Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps, the A15 Bionic chip, and better battery life over the iPhone 12.
I was there at the beginning of Apple. There was no “Apple I”. It was just the “Apple Computer.” It wasn’t until the Apple II came out that people started referring to it as the “Apple I”, but that was never the name.
Just saying.
Woz is getting old, just saying
He was changed forever after his relationship with Kathy Griffen. Corroded.
To be fair, it’s not obvious. I don’t notice the difference by looking at it. But my eyes LOVE LOVE LOVE the Promotion display. LOVE IT. As in, I was having eye problems for the past two years from my phone and this one fixes the problem. The smooth scrolling makes my eyes so happy.
Battery life and a very slight improvement in photos is also noticed. But none of that was an issue in the previous phone. I upgraded for Promotion and will never go back.